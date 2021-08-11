FY2021 EPS Estimates for Translate Bio, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Translate Bio in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Translate Bio stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $18,964,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 24.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

