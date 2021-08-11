FY2021 EPS Estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Raised by Analyst (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$70.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.26 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.