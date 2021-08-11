FY2023 Earnings Forecast for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Issued By KeyCorp

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $398,615 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NorthWestern by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after purchasing an additional 561,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 421,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

