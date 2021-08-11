FY2023 EPS Estimates for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Lowered by Analyst

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Audacy in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.82. Audacy has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

