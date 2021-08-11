FY2023 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.51. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.