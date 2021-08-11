FY2024 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.26 million, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.