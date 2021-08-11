FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24.

STRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $849.40 million, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after buying an additional 384,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

