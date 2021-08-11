G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.21. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 3,287 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 15.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.