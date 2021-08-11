Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.
Galapagos stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $195.74.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.