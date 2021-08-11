Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Galapagos stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $195.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,013 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth $17,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 656.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Galapagos by 79.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after buying an additional 206,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

