Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading Down 0.5%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 203,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 373,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

BRPHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

