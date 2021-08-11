Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.54. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 562,636 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GALT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $198.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

