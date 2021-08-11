Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GRTX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 42,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,576. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29.

In other news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

