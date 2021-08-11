Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.99

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.99 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 38.80 ($0.51). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 38.80 ($0.51), with a volume of 3,660 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

