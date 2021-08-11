Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI):

8/10/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/5/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

7/13/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/12/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/6/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

6/14/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

GLPI stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 31,358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 41,239 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.