Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 4.9%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.59. 19,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 760,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,698,967 shares of company stock worth $38,540,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 165,090 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.