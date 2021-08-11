GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of GCMG stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,314. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.04.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCMG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.