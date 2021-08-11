GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

