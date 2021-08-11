GCN Coin (GCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 59.2% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $108,926.87 and $26.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.00371345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

