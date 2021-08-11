GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDIFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.73.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

