GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) vs. Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Financial Survey

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 1 0 2.50 GDS 0 2 6 0 2.75

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. GDS has a consensus target price of $105.83, indicating a potential upside of 82.25%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -119.11% -35.14% -11.49% GDS -14.32% -5.18% -1.93%

Volatility and Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and GDS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $106.01 million 15.74 -$224.72 million ($2.52) -7.06 GDS $879.54 million 12.34 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -80.65

GDS has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GDS beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

