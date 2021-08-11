Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.49 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00889143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00112253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00147040 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.