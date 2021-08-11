General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.25

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

