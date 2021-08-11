General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. United Bank lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.74. 19,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,796. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

