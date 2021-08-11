General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.20

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.20 and last traded at $200.12, with a volume of 3775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

