General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GE. started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,303,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in General Electric by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 40,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 59,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 720,274 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 335,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.