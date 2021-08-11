General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.41.

General Motors stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. 187,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,038,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

