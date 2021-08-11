General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Shares of GM stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,031,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

