Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells $33,945.00 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $75,090.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $163,380.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00.

Shares of GBIO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 365,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.53. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

