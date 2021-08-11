Genesis Shards Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

