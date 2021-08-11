Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $659,429.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00008909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00889143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00112253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00147040 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

