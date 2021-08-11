Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.42. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 184,838 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

