Gentherm (THRM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/4/2021 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. "

8/3/2021 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Gentherm had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

7/8/2021 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of THRM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 88,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 17.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $242,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

