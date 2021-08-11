Geoffrey M. Price Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,801,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.44. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 593,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

