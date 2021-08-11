Ghost Price Tops $0.66 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. Ghost has a market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $136,209.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.88 or 0.00896659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00113049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,100,678 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

