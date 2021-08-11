Giant (GIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $29,923.67 and $4.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018559 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

