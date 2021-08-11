Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 9,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,385. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $564.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.31.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

