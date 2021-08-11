Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.80

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 271772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

