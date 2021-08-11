Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Down 4.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 315,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $664.64 million, a P/E ratio of -73.41, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAND)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

