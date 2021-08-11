Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $341.05

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 341.05 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 339.63 ($4.44), with a volume of 24206630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.45 ($4.32).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.91. The company has a market capitalization of £45.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

