Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $341.05

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 341.05 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 339.63 ($4.44), with a volume of 24206630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.45 ($4.32).

GLEN has been the topic of several research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.91. The company has a market cap of £45.31 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

