Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.49

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 1926785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

