Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Head-To-Head Review

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.68 $54.16 million $2.25 4.80 Global Self Storage $9.20 million 5.88 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Risk and Volatility

CoreCivic has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic -5.54% 4.96% 1.77% Global Self Storage 11.08% 2.59% 1.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CoreCivic and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

CoreCivic currently has a consensus price target of $10.85, suggesting a potential upside of 0.46%. Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats CoreCivic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

