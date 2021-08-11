Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post $100.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.59 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $380.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $693.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.10. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

