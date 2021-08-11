Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.10. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 49,170 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,005,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.