Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.05% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

