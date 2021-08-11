GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0722

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $17,617.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 99.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,196.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.35 or 0.06999192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.55 or 0.01399579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00386293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00140550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.97 or 0.00595225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00354894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.00307732 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.