Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 54,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,694,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSAT. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

