Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $260.60

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $260.60 and last traded at $256.04, with a volume of 3592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,343,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,002,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Globant by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

