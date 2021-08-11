Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Globant accounts for about 3.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned 0.11% of Globant worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Globant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.55.

GLOB stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $259.80.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

