Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.52. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

